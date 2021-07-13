Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Portion has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $17,110.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00887777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,358,830 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

