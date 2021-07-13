PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$14.62 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.