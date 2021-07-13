Prat Bhatt Sells 4,797 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $196,101.36.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49.

Shares of NYSE CSCO opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.