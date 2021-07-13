Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 359,093 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 359,093 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $2,438,241.47. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 255,543 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,707,027.24.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 228,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,509,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 160,677 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,681.74.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 429,489 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $3,036,487.23.

On Thursday, June 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 247,218 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,772,553.06.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 565,008 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $4,254,510.24.

NYSE PGEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 41,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,402. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

