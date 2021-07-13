Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $519.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

