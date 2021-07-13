PressOne (PRS) Market Cap Hits $6.25 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $6.25 million and $360.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

