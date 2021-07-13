Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of NiSource worth $1,525,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $16,877,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

