Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,947,296 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.39% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,878,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,190,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.