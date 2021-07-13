Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 56,726 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,607,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

