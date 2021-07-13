Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,344,365 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,764,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,344,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Entegris worth $1,762,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,756 shares of company stock valued at $13,478,447 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.09.

ENTG opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.