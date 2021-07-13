Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,485 shares of company stock worth $49,797,550. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

Twilio stock opened at $393.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.