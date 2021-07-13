Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

