Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $1,144,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

