Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 344 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

