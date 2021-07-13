Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 349 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,279,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $67,778,000 after buying an additional 324,007 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,689 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE COP opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

