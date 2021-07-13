Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

