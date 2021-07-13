Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,503.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 142,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $94.10 and a one year high of $174.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

