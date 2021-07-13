Profund Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.83 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

