Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,183 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 52,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 251,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after acquiring an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.