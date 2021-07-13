Profund Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

