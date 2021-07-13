Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski Sells 84,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $5,367,600.00.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 39,700 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $2,528,890.00.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

