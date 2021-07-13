Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 897,778 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 3,277,647 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $195,511,643.55.

Shares of NYSE:PGNY traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,221. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

