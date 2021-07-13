Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $55.93. 40,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,345,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Progyny alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $116,846.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,454 shares of company stock worth $95,141,825. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Progyny by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.