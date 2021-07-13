PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Holdings Lowered by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 819,323 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $60,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,646 shares of company stock worth $2,170,492. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,418. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

