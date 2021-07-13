Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney Sells 23,892 Shares of Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.86. 18,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $67.08.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

