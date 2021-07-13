Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

