PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Sells $479,158.68 in Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Trenton Groves sold 3,003 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $479,158.68.

NYSE:PSB traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,171. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,930,000 after buying an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

