PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22.
About PSP Swiss Property
