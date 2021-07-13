PSP Swiss Property’s (PSPSF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.63. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 262. PSP Swiss Property has a 12 month low of $110.18 and a 12 month high of $136.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.22.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

