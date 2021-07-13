PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $105.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.98 million to $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $406,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.99.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.