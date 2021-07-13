Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,767 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after buying an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,625,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.38. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.