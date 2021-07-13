Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 615,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

