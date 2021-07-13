Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,142 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Gap were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE GPS opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,233 shares of company stock worth $7,550,547 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

