Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,397,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 210,506 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOL opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $1,068,280.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,814,660. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

