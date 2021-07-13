Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,233 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after buying an additional 143,211 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

POST stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.10. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Post’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.