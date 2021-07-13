Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Cap Reaches $309.88 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $309.88 million and approximately $69.73 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

