PutinCoin Trading 50.4% Higher This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $547,983.72 and approximately $349.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,936.83 or 0.99966940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007428 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000920 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.