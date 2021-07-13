Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $80,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 60.0% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,730,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 27.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,400. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

