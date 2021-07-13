Putnam Investments LLC Has $102.01 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Fiserv worth $102,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.42. 25,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,667. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

