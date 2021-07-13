Putnam Investments LLC Has $61.26 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 57.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,562,267 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 3,529,951 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $61,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

LEVI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,516,121.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,007,852 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

