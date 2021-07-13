Putnam Investments LLC Sells 48,636 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 48,636 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $109,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

BA stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. 181,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,847,766. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

