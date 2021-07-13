Putnam Investments LLC Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,701 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $69,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,141,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

