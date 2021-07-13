PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.37. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

