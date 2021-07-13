Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

