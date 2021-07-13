Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $10.53 or 0.00031871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $7,829.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

