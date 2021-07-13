Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

