Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CZR. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

