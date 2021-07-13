Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of LDI opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

