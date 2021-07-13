Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Increased by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.18.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

