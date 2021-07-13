Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $9.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $915.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $870.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

