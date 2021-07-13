Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

